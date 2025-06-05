Heads up—if you get a phone call asking you to donate money to a local Central New York fire department, don’t fall for it. It’s not them.

Lately, the Syracuse Fire Department has been getting calls from residents wondering how they can support their local firefighters. And while that kind of community love is awesome, here’s the thing: the department isn’t actually asking for donations right now. Those calls? They’re scams.

"While we deeply appreciate the continued support and generosity of our community, we want to make it clear that the Syracuse Fire Department is not currently accepting public donations to support our operations or budget," the Fire Department said in a news release.

READ MORE: Utica Police Warn Residents Of Scam Calls Asking For Donations

How The Syracuse Firefighter Scam Works

According to CNY Central, officials are warning that some shady people have been dialing up Central New Yorkers pretending to represent the Syracuse Fire Department, and asking for money. But the department says flat-out—they never ask for financial donations to fund their operations. So if someone’s asking you to open your wallet in the name of the fire department, it’s a scam. Hang up, and report it to the police.

Why You Shouldn’t Mail Checks Anymore In CNY

And speaking of scams, this might be a good time to rethink how you send or receive money. You might not think twice about mailing a check to a friend, but that old-school method has become a hot target for fraud. Thieves have been raiding mailboxes across New York—and even robbing postal workers—to steal checks. Then they “wash” them clean and write in their own info. It's like something out of Catch Me If You Can, except it’s happening right now.

If you have to mail a check, experts say to use a gel ink pen and drop it off inside a post office—not in your own mailbox or a blue USPS box after hours. Better yet, consider using secure apps like Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal.

Bottom line: whether it’s a fake fire department call or a mailbox heist, scams are on the rise. Stay alert.

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.