A Syracuse resident is facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of birds were found living in filthy and cramped conditions at a home on the city’s West Side.

On Tuesday, May 27th, officers from the Syracuse Police Department's Animal Cruelty unit executed a search warrant at a home on West Matson Avenue. The search was prompted by a tip about a large number of chickens and ducks possibly being kept in unsuitable conditions. What they found confirmed those concerns.

What Police Found On West Matson Avenue

According to police, 45 hens and 5 domestic ducks were seized from the property. Officers said the birds were living in “unsanitary and cramped” spaces, and many of them showed clear signs of illness—including feather loss and other health issues. The animals were removed from the property, and the unidentified owner was arrested and formally charged with animal cruelty.

"We would like to remind those who live in the City of Syracuse that, while owning chickens in the City is allowed, owners are still subject to animal cruelty laws."

Legal Rules For Keeping Chickens In Syracuse

While it is legal to own chickens within Syracuse city limits, police are reminding residents that all animals—regardless of where they’re kept—must be cared for under New York State’s animal welfare laws. That includes providing adequate food, clean water, and safe living conditions.

It’s not yet clear if the seized birds will be rehomed or placed with rescue organizations. Animal cruelty charges are serious, and Syracuse Police say they will continue to investigate complaints and act when necessary to protect animals. Anyone who suspects neglect or abuse is encouraged to contact authorities or animal control services.

