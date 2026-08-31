CNY Firefighter Killed in Tragic Lewis County UTV Accident

The Central New York firefighting community is mourning the tragic and untimely death of 3rd Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Voorhies.

According to a post from the Sylvan Beach Fire Department, Voorhies was fatally injured in a UTV accident Saturday night in Lewis County.

The department shared the heartbreaking news on social media, writing, “It is with heavy hearts and extreme difficulty that we pass along the tragic and untimely death of 3rd Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Voorhies.”

Remembering Ryan and Supporting His Family

As difficult as this loss is for the fire department, the heartbreak is even greater for Ryan's family.

The Sylvan Beach Fire Department specifically asked the community to keep Ryan's wife, Katie, his sons, Gabe and Logan, and his entire family in their thoughts.

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A sudden loss like this leaves a family, a department, and an entire community trying to make sense of something that simply doesn't make sense.

For now, the family and department are asking for thoughts and support as they navigate the days ahead.

Services Will Be Announced

The Sylvan Beach Fire Department says information about services for Ryan will be posted when it becomes available.

There will undoubtedly be many people who knew Ryan in different ways — as a firefighter, a co-worker, a friend, a husband, a father, or simply someone from the community.

Today, they are all grieving the same tremendous loss.

Rest easy, Chief Voorhies. Thank you for your service to the community.