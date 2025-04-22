Sizzling Forecast: Record Breaking Summer Predicted for New York

If you like the heat you're going to love this. It looks like it's going to be one hot summer in New York this year.

Last summer was one of the hottest seasons on record and this year most of the country will feel the same intense heat.

More Record Breaking Heat

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts more record-breaking heat in July and August after a normal June temperature wise.

"This year is shaping up to be a doozy."

National Weather Service Agrees

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center agrees.

Expert meteorologists also predict above normal temperatures in the Empire State for May, June, and July.

The western portion of the state may not be as hot.

Wetter Summer

It looks like we'll have a wetter summer too.

Precipitation is expected to be above normal over the next three months.

Both NOAA and the almanac are calling for more rain this summer. New York City and the Southern Tier may see more precipitation than the rest of the state.

Rough Winter

After the winter we've had in Central and Upstate New York with major storms dumping several feet of heavy snow each time, we're ready for a nice warm summer.

At least the heat won't collapse roofs like all that snow.

