Mosquitoes In Central New York Test Positive For Rare Virus

Heads up, Central New York—health officials are sounding the alarm after mosquitoes in the Town of Sullivan tested positive for a rare mosquito-borne virus.

According to the Madison County Health Department, the New York State Department of Health confirmed that a mosquito trap in Sullivan recently tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, a mosquito-spread illness that can cause flu-like symptoms and, in rare cases, lead to more serious health complications.

What Is Jamestown Canyon Virus?

The virus, which is found in many parts of the U.S., is not spread from person to person, only through mosquito bites. The CDC says symptoms can include fever, fatigue, and headache, although many people who are infected don’t show any signs at all.

“There’s no vaccine for this, so the best protection is prevention,” health officials said in a release. “People should be taking steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially during peak activity times around dawn and dusk.”

As of July 14th, CNY Central reports there have been no confirmed human cases of Jamestown Canyon virus in the county, but the presence of the virus in mosquitoes is a clear reminder to stay vigilant.

How to Protect Yourself Outdoors

The Health Department recommends wearing shoes, socks, long pants, and long sleeves when outdoors, especially in grassy or wooded areas. You can also treat your clothes with permethrin spray, a long-lasting repellent that specifically targets mosquitoes. And of course, don’t forget the bug spray—the EPA even has an online tool to help you find a repellent that works best for you.

READ MORE: Why You Shouldn't Wear a T-shirt in Swimming Pools This Summer

To reduce mosquito breeding areas, officials also encourage residents to dump out standing water around their homes. That means emptying flowerpots, buckets, kiddie pools, and birdbaths regularly. Even something as small as a bottle cap filled with water can become a breeding ground. For water sources that can’t be emptied, like ponds, you can use larvicide tablets that kill mosquito larvae before they become flying, biting adults.

Hidden Danger Found At Dozens Of New York State Beaches