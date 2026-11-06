Stewart’s Shops Releases Custom Building-Block Store Set
Stewart’s Shops is bringing a piece of Upstate New York culture straight to your living room, man cave or anywhere you'd like.
The beloved local convenience chain has officially launched a custom, 644-piece building-block set that lets fans construct their very own mini–Stewart’s Shop.
And it's really detailed, right down to the tables and food inside.
The Design
Designed to mirror the classic neighborhood store, the set comes packed with iconic details local customers will instantly recognize.
Outside, the store features signature touches like the famous free air machine and outdoor ice chest.
Inside, a removable roof gives builders access to a fully equipped interior complete with dining booths, a cash register, and an official Stewart’s Partner minifigure ready to serve customer favorites.
Limited Run
Priced at $59.99, the set is 100% compatible with standard LEGO bricks and major building block brands, making it suitable for builders ages six and up.
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Demand for the limited-edition collectible has surged across New York and Vermont, with fans rushing online to grab theirs.
The sets are available exclusively through the official Stewart’s online merchandise store.
Because stock is expected to sell out quickly, company representatives encourage interested customers to keep an eye on restocks if items show out of stock online.
Holiday Gift Idea
There's always that one person that has everything.
Whether as a holiday gift for local loyalists or a fun project for block-building enthusiasts, Stewart's latest merchandise launch brings the comfort of the neighborhood convenience store right into the home.