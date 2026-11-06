Stewart’s Shops is bringing a piece of Upstate New York culture straight to your living room, man cave or anywhere you'd like.

The beloved local convenience chain has officially launched a custom, 644-piece building-block set that lets fans construct their very own mini–Stewart’s Shop.

And it's really detailed, right down to the tables and food inside.

The Design

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Limited Run

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