Stevens Swan in Desperate Need for This Unusual Donation, Can You Help?

It's amazing what one donation will do to help an animal shelter. But this request isn't one they usually ask for.

Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does an incredible job housing and rehabilitating animals in Utica. They are the go-to place when an animal is sick, hurting, or no longer has a place to call home.

But with them being so popular and housing SO MANY animals, their supplies run out much quicker than they'd like. Usually they are always looking for pet food and bedding, but this time they have a special request to the community.

It's not the first thing that comes to mind for a shelter to need, but it definitely makes sense why they use it all the time. Whether it be bedding, toys or a wide variety of other things, Stevens Swan is always doing laundry.

As a no-kill shelter, you can imagine they do even more laundry than most. And you know by doing yours or your family's laundry, the detergent goes by much quicker than you'd like.

So if you're making a run to the store, think about picking up some extra laundry detergent for some animals in need. You'd be surprised what a difference your donation will make.

Their offices are located at 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502. You can either drop it off in the big blue donation bin out front, or mail it instead. If you deliver yourself, stop in and see the animals for yourself! You'll be happy you did.

