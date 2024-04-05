Early spring? Someone needs to have a word or two with Punxsutawney Phil about his prediction this year.

It seems like Central New York has seen more snow in spring than the entire winter season.

The latest storm not only dumped heavy, wet snow across the area, it also brought extremely strong winds that caused extensive damage. Barn roofs were torn off. Trees were uprooted.

Power Outages

The damaging storm brought down power lines leaving thousands in the dark for several hours.

National Grid has restored service to most customers but there are a handful in the hardest-hit areas who are still without power.

"Our expanded field force continues to work in challenging weather and road conditions to restore power as safely and quickly as possible for all impacted customers in that region."

See the National Grid Outage Map and estimated restoration times at nationalgridus.com.

Restoration Times Are Estimated

National Grid reminds customers restoration times are estimated.

Immediately after a storm, restoration times on National Grid’s Outage Central site may be listed as “assessing conditions.” That’s because safety hazards, such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires must be cleared away so infrastructure damage can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It's normal for outage numbers and ETRs to fluctuate. The numbers can go up and down as an ongoing storm causes new outages and/or as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs and restoration. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur that are separate from storm-related outages.

Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for entire communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check an Outage page.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

* Download the Big Frog 104 App. You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports, and more with push notifications.

