Did you know there's an underground tunnel that leads to a waterfall in New York State? It actually opens up behind the falls and you can walk through it. How cool is that?

It's called the Spinal Tunnel and it often goes unnoticed inside Watkins Glen State Park, the most famous of the Finger Lakes State Parks.

Shawn McCauley noticed it. The Brooklyn native who is now living in Waterloo is working on a photography major at Syracuse University. "My passion is photography, anything that involves having a camera in hand."

McCauley walked through the underground tunnel to behind the waterfall and took some stunning photos he shared with us.

Cool Underground Tunnel Takes You Behind a Majestic Waterfall in New York A cool underground tunnel takes you behind a waterfall in one New York State park. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Best State Park in the Country

You can check out more of Shawn's work at ShawnMcPhotography.com or on his Instagram page.

You can check out the Spinal Tunnel that leads behind one of the 19 waterfall at Watkins Glen State Park.

There's a mile long gorge trail for hikers to enjoy. It follows Glen Creek past water-sculpted rocks, through tunnels, and under not one but two waterfalls. Rim trails overlook the gorge.

The Olympic-size pool and excellent fishing in Seneca Lake, renowned for its annual spring run of rainbow trout, could be why Watkins Glen State Park has been nationally recognized as one of the best parks in the country.

Watkins Glen State Park just opened for the season May 1.