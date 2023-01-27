Spending a Day Boating on Lake George Just Got Easier

Spending a lazy day on the water will be a whole lot easier in Lake George this summer.

Boaters will be able to buy all-day use permits online for the Lake George Islands rather than wasting time going to an island headquarters to purchase in person.

"Automating the sales of day use permits for the Lake George Islands is easier and faster for visitors," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "Instead of boating to an island headquarters to purchase a permit through a manual, labor intensive process, visitors can now quickly and easily book their day use permit online and spend more time enjoying the beauty of Lake George."

Online Sales Begin May 12

Online day-use sales will begin on May 12, seven days before the Lake George Island campgrounds open for the season. You can reserve your boating pass up to seven days before you arrive or on the same day. You can see real-time availability and even book a dock while on the water.

A day-use permit to enjoy everything the Lake George waters have to offer is $12 and can be purchased online through ReserveAmerica by downloading the ReserveAmerica app (search for RA Camping). You can also call 1-800-456-CAMP (2267). There will be no in-person day-use sales at the Lake George Islands campgrounds.

Online booking of day use will only apply to the Lake George Islands facilities. This new process will in no way change the booking of campsites at our Lake George Islands facilities, nor will it change day-use sales at any other DEC campgrounds or day-use areas.

New York Camping

Check out the 52 DEC-operated camping options in the Adirondacks and Catskill parks on the DEC website.

You can also find your next adventure using DECinfo Locator. The cool interactive map features campgrounds, primitive campsites, lean-tos, hiking trails, parking areas, and other information to help plan your next summer camping trip.

