14 Roads with Speed Cameras, 1 in Central New York

Take your lead foot off the gas! Cameras are busting speeders on one highly traveled road in Central New York, and they're back this week.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar picks up speeders and captures a photo of the vehicle and license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are two in Central New York, both in Onondaga County and both on Interstate 481.

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of March 31 in NY

3/31-4/6: I-481 near Northern Interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County

3/31-4/6: I-481 near Southern Interchange with I-481

3/31-4/6: I-86 Westbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County

3/31-4/6: I-86 Eastbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County

3/31-4/6: US Route 219 Northbound at Shero Road overpass in Erie County

3/31-4/6: US Route 219 Southbound at Duerr Road Overpass in Erie County

3/31-4/6: US Route 219 Southbound at US Route 20 in Erie County

3/31-4/6: NY 390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 9 in Livingston County

3/31-4/6: NY 104 Westbound at Portland in Monroe County

3/31-4/6: I-490 Westbound between I-90 and exit 28 in Monroe County

3/31-4/6: I-495 Westbound LIE, 1/2 mile WO Ext 48, 1/4 mile WO S Oyster Bay Rd & Ext 42 Vicinity in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: I-495 Westbound LIE, WO S Oyster Bay Rd, over LIRR Tracks & Ext 41N Vicinity in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: I-495 Eastbound LIE & Glen Cove Rd in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: I-495 Eastbound LIE & NSP WB to I-495 WB in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: I-495 Westbound LIE & Glen Cove RD in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: I-495 Westbound LIE & NSP WB to I-495 WB in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: PK-908G NSP & Manetto Hill Rd in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: 908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: 908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel in Nassau County

3/31-4/6: I-495 Westbound From Main Street to College Point Boulevard in Queens

3/31-4/6: I-495 Westbound from 171st Street to 159th Street in Queens

3/31-4/6: I-495 Eastbound from Main Street to Kissena Boulevard

3/31-4/6: NY-440 North & Southbound at South Avenue in Richmond County

3/31-4/6: I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

3/31-4/6: I-684 Northbound Between Exit 8 and Exit 9 in Westchester County

