Cameras Busting Speeders on Highly Traveled Central New York Road

If you have a lead foot you may want to take it off the gas a bit. Cameras are busting speeders on a highly traveled road in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state each week to different construction zones to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM Credit - Stacey McAdams/TSM loading...

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar picks up any speeders and captures a photo of the vehicle and license plate. The registered owner will be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - Garrett Aitken/Think Stock loading...

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are two in Central New York, both in Onondaga County and both on Interstate 481. One is near the I-81 interchange. The other is north of the I-690 interchange over the CSX bridge.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

On-Road Zoomers: Car Models with the Most Speeding Tickets Shutterstock loading...

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of March 10 in NY

3/10-3/16: I-278 Eastbound between Tiffany Street and Whittier Street in the Bronx

3/10-3/16: I-86 Westbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County

3/10-3/16: I-84 Westbound between Exit 44 and Exit 46 in Dutchess County

3/10-3/16: US Route 219 Northbound at Shero Road overpass, T. Boston in Erie County

3/10-3/16: NY-104 104 Westbound at Portland in Monroe County

3/10-3/16: I-495 Westbound LIE, Ext 36, Shelter Rock Rd & Exit 34 Vicinity in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: PK-908G Westbound NSP, Dirt Rd & Ext 31A, split to MSP Vicinity in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: PK-908M Eastbound SSP, Ext 20S for Grand Ave S & Ext 21 Vicinity in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: I-495 Eastbound LIE, 1/4 mile EO Sunnyside Blvd, Washington Ave & Old Country Rd Vicinity in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: PK-908M Eastbound SSP, Ext 20N for Grand Ave N & Ext 21 Vicinity in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: PK-908M Eastbound SSP, Ext 24S & Belmore Ave Vicinity in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: PK-908M Eastbound SSP, Ext 24N for Merrick Ave N & Belmore Ave Vicinity in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: PK-908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: PK-908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel in Nassau County

3/10-3/16: I-481 near Interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County

3/10-3/16: I-481 Over CSX bridge, north of I-690 interchange in Onondaga County

3/10-3/16: I-678 North & Southbound between Federal Circle and Atlantic Avenue in Queens

3/10-3/16: NY-440 North & Southbound at South Avenue in Richmond County

3/10-3/16: NY-27 Westbound RT27, Ext 49 & Lakeland Ave Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/10-3/16: I-495 Westbound LIE, Carlls Straight Path 3/4 miles WO Bagatelle Rd & Ext 49N Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/10-3/16: NY-27 Eastbound RT27, after Ext 65S & Ext 65N for RT 24N Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/10-3/16: NY-27 Westbound RT27, after Ext 65N for RT 24N & Ext 65S for RT 24S Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/10-3/16: I-495 Westbound LIE, 3/4 mile WO Ext 50 Bagatelle Rd, 1/2 mile WO Ext 49S RT110 & Old Country Rd Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/10-3/16: NY-27 Eastbound RT27, Ext 39 Hubbards Path & 1/2 mile EO Ext 39 Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/10-3/16: I-495 Westbound LIE, WO Walt Whitman Rd, & Old Country Rd Vicinity in Suffolk County

3/10-3/16: I-684 N/B Between Exit 1 and Exit 3 in Westchester County

New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds memorial to New York highway workers killed in the line of duty Gallery Credit: Tad Pole

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams