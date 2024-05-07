14 Cameras Catching Speeders, 2 On Popular Central New York Roads

Take your lead foot off the gas New Yorkers! Cameras are busting speeders on 14 roads including two highly traveled ones in Central New York for the week of May 6.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are three in Central New York, all in Onondaga County.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of May 6 in NY

5/6-5/10: I-81 near South Bay Bridge in Onondaga County

5/6-5/10: I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8) in Onondaga County

5/6-5/10: I-481 between Exit 1 (Road Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road) in Onondaga County

5/6-5/10: I-87 Northbound over West Mill Brook in Essex County

5/6-5/10: I- 390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 8 in Livingston County

5/6-5/10: I-390 Southbound over Rt 408 Exit 7 in Livingston County

5/6-5/10: PK-908G NSP & Roslyn Rd in Nassau County

5/6-5/10: PK-908T Southbound WSP, 1/4 mile SO Wantagh Pedestrian Bridge & Park Ave in Nassau County

5/6-5/10: I-495 LIE at Leahy Street in Nassau County

5/6-5/10: I-84 Westbound Between Exit 39 and Exit 32 in Orange County

5/6-5/10: I-88 Westbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine in Schenectady County

5/6-5/10: I-88 Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine in Schenectady County

5/6-5/10: NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd in Suffolk County

5/6-5/10: PK-908J RMC & Fire Island Inlet in Suffolk County

