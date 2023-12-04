11 New York Roads You’re Guaranteed to Get a Speeding Ticket
There are 11 roads in New York where you're guaranteed to get a speeding ticket.
Radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul to catch speeding drivers. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.
Read More: Speed Cameras Coming to NY Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations for the Week of December 4 in NY
Kings County
12/5/2023 - 12/10/2023 - IN_278 EB at Ovington Avenue
Nassau County
12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek
12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel
12/5/2023 - 12/6/2023 - PK_908G EB NSP, 1/4 mile EO IU Willets Rd & EO Hillside Ave Vicinity
12/7/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908G WB NSP, Ext 26N & Ext 25N Vicinity
12/8/2023 - 12/9/2023 - PK_908G WB NSP, Ellison Ave & Ext 31A, split to MSP Vicinity
Queens County
12/4/2023 - 12/9/2023 - IN_678 SB from Jamaica Avenue to Atlantic Avenue
12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - IN_678 NB from Liberty Avenue to Atlantic Avenue
12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - IN_495 EB from I-295/Clearview Expressway to Springfield Blvd
12/9/2023 - 12/10/2023 - IN_678 NB At Union Turnpoike
Richmond County
12/3/2023 - 12/8/2023 - NY_440 EB at Ovington Avenue
Suffolk County
12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - NY_27 WB Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Road
12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - NY_27 EB RT27, Ext 38 & Little E Neck Rd Vicinity
12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - PK_908M SSP & RT27
12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - NY_27 EB WB RT27 & William Floyd Pky
12/5/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908J RMC & Great South Bay
12/6/2023 - 12/7/2023 - IN_495 EB & WB LIE & SAG
12/6/2023 - 12/7/2023 - NY_27 EB & WB RT27 & SSP
