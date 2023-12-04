11 New York Roads You’re Guaranteed to Get a Speeding Ticket

There are 11 roads in New York where you're guaranteed to get a speeding ticket.

Radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul to catch speeding drivers. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for the Week of December 4 in NY

Kings County

12/5/2023 - 12/10/2023 - IN_278 EB at Ovington Avenue

Nassau County

12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek

12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel

12/5/2023 - 12/6/2023 - PK_908G EB NSP, 1/4 mile EO IU Willets Rd & EO Hillside Ave Vicinity

12/7/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908G WB NSP, Ext 26N & Ext 25N Vicinity

12/8/2023 - 12/9/2023 - PK_908G WB NSP, Ellison Ave & Ext 31A, split to MSP Vicinity

Queens County

12/4/2023 - 12/9/2023 - IN_678 SB from Jamaica Avenue to Atlantic Avenue

12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - IN_678 NB from Liberty Avenue to Atlantic Avenue

12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - IN_495 EB from I-295/Clearview Expressway to Springfield Blvd

12/9/2023 - 12/10/2023 - IN_678 NB At Union Turnpoike

Richmond County

12/3/2023 - 12/8/2023 - NY_440 EB at Ovington Avenue

Suffolk County

12/4/2023 - 12/8/2023 - NY_27 WB Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Road

12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - NY_27 EB RT27, Ext 38 & Little E Neck Rd Vicinity

12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - PK_908M SSP & RT27

12/4/2023 - 12/4/2023 - NY_27 EB WB RT27 & William Floyd Pky

12/5/2023 - 12/8/2023 - PK_908J RMC & Great South Bay

12/6/2023 - 12/7/2023 - IN_495 EB & WB LIE & SAG

12/6/2023 - 12/7/2023 - NY_27 EB & WB RT27 & SSP

