15 Roads in New York With Speed Cameras This Week

Take your lead foot off the gas! Cameras are busting speeders on two highly traveled roads in Central New York, and they're back for the week of April 15.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar picks up speeders and captures a photo of the vehicle and license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are three in Central New York, all in Onondaga County.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of April 15 in NY

4/14-4/20: I-481 near Northern Interchange with I-81 in Onondaga County

4/14-4/20: I-81 near Southern Interchange with I-481

4/14-4/20: I-481 between Exit 1 (Road Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road)

4/14-4/20: I-86 Westbound & Eastbound between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd in Chautauqua County

4/14-4/20: US Route 219 Southbound at US Route 20 in Erie County

4/14-4/20: NY Route 33 between Fillmore Avenue and Northhampton Street in Erie County

4/14-4/20: NY Route 400 Expy over NY Route 16 in Erie County

4/14-4/20: I-87 NB between Exit 27 and Exit 28 in Essex County

4/14-4/20: I-495 Westbound LIE, Old Westbury Road to Red Ground Road in Nassau County

4/14-4/20: I-495 Eastbound LIE, Red Ground Road to Old Westbury Road in Nassau County

4/14-4/20: 908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek in Nassau County

4/14-4/20: 908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel in Nassau County

4/14-4/20: I-84 Westbound Between Exit 39 and Exit 32 in Orange County

4/14-4/20: I-495 Eastbound from I-295/Clearview Expressway to Springfield Blvd in Queens

4/14-4/20: I-495 Westbound from Springfield Blvd to I-295/Clearview Expressway in Queens

4/14-4/20: NY-440 North & Southbound at Arden Avenue in Richmond County

4/14-4/20: NY-440 North & Southbound at South Avenue in Richmond County

4/14-4/20: NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd in Suffolk County

4/14-4/20: I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

