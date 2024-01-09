Your Spectrum Bill is Going Up Again in New York for Second Time in 6 Months

It'll cost you more for TV and internet if you're using Spectrum. The company is raising its rates for the second time in six months.

A notification letter was sent to customers warning them of the upcoming increases in TV and WiFi. The low-income affordable internet program is even going up by 25%.

"Programmers continually raise fees for their content, which are passed through as increased fees to viewers and drive higher costs across the entire industry,” a Charter spokesman told Cord Cutters.

New Spectrum Rates

Spectrum raised TV, internet, and phone service prices last July. Rates will go up again by the end of the month.

Broadcast TV surcharge will increase from $23.20 to $25.75 a month.

HD Box rentals will increase from $10.99 to $12.50 a month.

Advanced WiFi will increase by $2 to $7 a month.

Entertainment View and Latino View packages will each increase by $3 to $15 a month.

Live streaming service, Spectrum TV Essentials will increase by $5 to $29.99 a month.

Free Disney+

The only sliver of good news is, that an agreement between Charter Communications, the company that owns Spectrum, and the Walt Disney Company, means customers will get Disney+ for free.

Spectrum lost nearly 900,000 customers over the past year. There were 13.7 million residential TV customers at the end of September, 6.1% less than a year earlier, according to Syracuse.com.

Customers will notice the new Spectrum rates on statements at the end of January.

It may be time to cut the cord and shop for different streaming services.

