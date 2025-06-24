Central New York Restaurant with Rich History For Sale

Central New York Restaurant with Rich History For Sale

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

A beloved fixture in Central New York’s dining scene is about to turn the page.

After serving up decades of memorable meals and community gatherings, a longtime local restaurant has officially been put on the market.

This iconic spot, known for its warm atmosphere and loyal customers, is now looking for a new owner ready to carry on its rich tradition.

Spaghetti Kettle for Sale

The Spaghetti Kettle, a family style Italian-American restaurant on Seneca Turnpike in Kirkland is for sale.

For over 30 years, The Kettle has been a favorite among Mohawk Valley diners, known for its unique spin on classic, high-quality Italian dishes.

READ MORE: Final Pour in NY - One Winery Up For Sale, Another Says Goodbye

 

Google Maps
loading...

Owner Introduces Buffalo Wings to CNY

At the heart of it all is longtime restaurateur Bill Demma, a well-known name in the local culinary scene.

In the 1980s, Demma made his mark by introducing Buffalo wings to the area as the founder of Woody’s Wings and Things—kickstarting a dining craze that helped turn a bar snack into a national obsession and forever changed casual dining.

READ MORE: Great Buffalo Chicken Wings Debate: Who Was The First

brebca/Think Stock
loading...

Business on the Market

The property includes three buildings, a 45x50 pole barn housing two restaurants, a 24x50 garage, and two apartments.

READ MORE: Beloved Wildlife Refuge Closes in Adirondacks & Is Up for Sale

The owner will sell the Spaghetti Kettle business and equipment separately.

It's listed for $875,000.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far

Several restaurants, bars, and businesses have closed in Central New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: restaurant, for sale, Utica News
Categories: TSM