Central New York Restaurant with Rich History For Sale
A beloved fixture in Central New York’s dining scene is about to turn the page.
After serving up decades of memorable meals and community gatherings, a longtime local restaurant has officially been put on the market.
This iconic spot, known for its warm atmosphere and loyal customers, is now looking for a new owner ready to carry on its rich tradition.
Spaghetti Kettle for Sale
The Spaghetti Kettle, a family style Italian-American restaurant on Seneca Turnpike in Kirkland is for sale.
For over 30 years, The Kettle has been a favorite among Mohawk Valley diners, known for its unique spin on classic, high-quality Italian dishes.
READ MORE: Final Pour in NY - One Winery Up For Sale, Another Says Goodbye
Owner Introduces Buffalo Wings to CNY
At the heart of it all is longtime restaurateur Bill Demma, a well-known name in the local culinary scene.
In the 1980s, Demma made his mark by introducing Buffalo wings to the area as the founder of Woody’s Wings and Things—kickstarting a dining craze that helped turn a bar snack into a national obsession and forever changed casual dining.
READ MORE: Great Buffalo Chicken Wings Debate: Who Was The First
Business on the Market
The property includes three buildings, a 45x50 pole barn housing two restaurants, a 24x50 garage, and two apartments.
READ MORE: Beloved Wildlife Refuge Closes in Adirondacks & Is Up for Sale
The owner will sell the Spaghetti Kettle business and equipment separately.
It's listed for $875,000.
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams