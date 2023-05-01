Someone in CNY is Holding Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Worth Over 30 Grand

Someone in Central New York is holding a winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than 30 grand! Is it you?

Check your tickets. Someone in Syracuse has a winner for the Sunday, April 30 evening Take 5 drawing. The winning numbers were:

6-12-25-38-39

The winning ticket is worth $31,545.50 and was sold in Onondaga County at Mondo's on South Salina Street in Syracuse.

Mega Syracuse Winner

It's been a good couple of months for CNY lottery players. Just days after the big jackpot worth nearly half a billion dollars was sold in Queens, New York another lucky lottery player became a millionaire. This one was also in Syracuse.

Read More: Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Syracuse

One ticket matching all six numbers in the Tuesday, April 18 drawing was sold at the Church Wine & Liquor on Kirkville Road in East Syracuse. It was worth $20 million, or $10.5 million cash, after being reset from the last drawing that won a jackpot of $483 million.

Central New Yorker Set for Life

A Central New Yorker found his own pot of gold in March by winning $7.3 million on a lottery ticket sold in Barneveld.

A $10 'Set for Life' scratch-off ticket set up one lucky lottery player for the rest of his life. It was sold at the Haver's Circle K, formerly the Nice N Easy on Route 12, on March 15, two days before St Patrick's Day.

The winning ticket is worth $5000 a week for life or a cash payout of $7.3 million.

Credit - Michael Parker via Facebook Credit - Michael Parker via Facebook loading...

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.