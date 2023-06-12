A Central New York soldier returned home to surprise his sister and the moment will touch your heart.

Conor John Vollmer is from Camden New York. He came home from deployment and decided to attend his little sister Isabella's 8th-grade formal.

Vollmer dressed up in his uniform strolled into the Camden school gym and walked up to his stunned sister. The two took a few turns around the dance floor before Isabella wrapped her brother in a big hug.

"My heart is going to explode," said mom Rochelle Marie.

The students all cheered for the happy reunion. "The emotions were high but what an amazing moment, said Megan 'Woods' Buckingham, a Teacher's Aide at Camden Central School District who captured the special moment.

Marine Surprises Sister After Surgery

Before going into surgery Shirrice Nonleucha told her mother, "The only thing I want when I wake up is to see my brother." She got her wish when her brother William, who had been stationed in Okinawa for 2 years, came home a month early.

William, who is a Utica native and RFA grad, wasn't scheduled to return home for another month. He returned early to surprise his family.

Mom, LuAnne Bouton, a Rome native who now lives in Syracuse, was the first to be surprised in the hospital parking lot in Binghamton. After hugs and a few tears, Mom and son walked into Shirrice's hospital room for another surprise.

Marine Surprises Graduating Brother

One Whitesboro grad received more than a diploma at his high school graduation ceremony. Gus Whitling was surprised to walk across the stage and see his brother, home from the Marines.

Sgt Ricky Whitling was home from Camp Lejeune days before the graduation ceremony. He saw everyone in his family but his brother Gus. "It was one of the most amazing moments of my life. I'll never forget it. I thought there was no way he could make it," says Gus.

Sgt Whitling snuck onto the stage at the Utica Aud to surprise his brother Gus. "Surprise homecomings are something that happens to other people. It's the type of thing you see on the internet or TV. I never could've expected a surprise like this," says Gus.

What makes this graduation even more special is Ricky never attended his own graduation and missed his sister's as well. "I was in boot camp at the time and couldn't make it. But I wasn't missing this one."