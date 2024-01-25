Sign of the Times! New York State Fair Embraces Social Media Age in 2024

Something new is coming to the New York State Fair for 2024.

It's a sign of the times. Press aren't the only ones who can get into this year's fair for free. Social media influencers looking to cover the fair can too.

Credentials for all social media influencers are designed for in-person coverage of The Fair for promotion, blog coverage, and social media engagement. Social media handles and links must be provided along with the number of followers on each platform.

Parking passes are also available with free fair admission to any influencer looking to cover the 2024 Great New York State Fair.

2024 New York State Fair

What else is in store for 2024? The first musical performance has been announced and geared towards the younger crowd.

KIDZ BOP will take the Chevy Court stage at The Great New York State Fair on Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 PM.

The #1 music brand for kids will perform today’s biggest global pop hits for fairgoers, stopping at the Fairgrounds during their KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 tour.

Like all shows, KIDZ BOP will be free with fair admission.

NYS Fair Vendors

Are you interested in being a vendor at this year's New York State Fair? Applications are now available and can be filled out online. But all new vendors have to be approved and it's very competitive.

Each year we receive hundreds of applications for a very limited number of licensing opportunities. As licensing opportunities become available, appropriate license registrations will be selected from the pool of registrations submitted.

The Great New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2, 2024. Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov.