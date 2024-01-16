You may need to give yourself a little extra time to get to where you're going this morning. Snow is expected to create a slippery commute in Central New York. Anywhere from a few inches to a foot is predicted, depending on where you live.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 PM Tuesday, January 16.

Inches Not Feet

Don't worry. We won't see snow in feet but there will be enough to impact travel on the roads, especially in the morning.

Steady light snow may be moderate at times during the morning hours on Tuesday before gradually tapering off and ending in the late afternoon. Temperatures will be cold in the 20s through the event, leading to a dry, powdery snowfall.

2 to 5 inches are expected in Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, and Broome counties. And it looks like it'll be easy to shovel rather than that wet, heavy stuff we got the last time.

The chilly temperatures will move in overnight and hang around all day Wednesday with wind chills as low as -4.

Businessman in a Cold Office with Snow and Ice

Lake Effect Snow Warning

Northern Oneida County will be getting a little more snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect in Northern Oneida County from 7 AM until 5 AM on Wednesday, January 17.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected to bring anywhere from 5 to 10 inches. The far northwestern part of the country could see up to a foot.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The heavest snow will develop this afternoon, and evening and continue through the night. Snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are possible.

Long Range CNY Forecast

Tuesday: Snow, mainly before 5 pm. High near 23. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers between 9 pm and 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Wind chill values as low as -4. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22.

Friday Night: A chance of snow before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 14.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

