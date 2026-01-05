Snowmobile season is in full swing across Central New York, but the folks at the Lee Center Trailbusters Snowmobile Club are urging everyone to hit the brakes — at least when it comes to Delta Lake.

On January 4, 2026, the club issued a serious warning: the ice isn’t ready for riding yet. And thanks to a shared photo of a snowmobile partially submerged in the lake, it’s clear why caution is critical.

Conditions may look ride-ready, but appearances can be deceiving. Even experienced riders found themselves in trouble when the ice gave way under the weight of a machine, proving that no amount of adrenaline or horsepower can make thin ice safe.

“This could have been much worse,” the club said, noting the incident could have easily ended in serious injury or worse.

Not Just Delta Lake

It's not just Delta Lake either.

Triple T Towing and Underwater Recovery has been busy pulling machines out of Oneida Lake and the Finger Lakes.

Check Ice Thickness

Lakes may be frozen on the surface, but ice thickness varies, and hidden weak spots can form under currents, snow cover, or shifting temperatures.

READ MORE: What New York Snowmobile Trails Are Actually Open?

Snowmobilers are being reminded to check ice thickness carefully, avoid areas near inlets or outlets, and never ride alone.

Safety equipment, including flotation devices and ice picks, is strongly encouraged.

Get our free mobile app

Stay Smart, Stay Safe

The Trailbusters’ warning isn’t just about protecting machines — it’s about keeping riders safe. That shared photo of the snowmobile caught in the ice is a stark reminder: one misstep can turn a fun day on the lake into a dangerous situation.

If you’re heading out this winter, stay smart, stay safe, and respect the ice. Snowmobiling season is long, but safety should come first.

And remember, just because a lake looks frozen doesn’t mean it’s ready for a joyride.