Old Man Winter clearly decided to make up for lost time — and then some. After years of joking about barely needing a shovel, Central and Western New York residents are suddenly wondering if spring was officially canceled.

Snow has been falling, piling up, getting shoveled, plowed, cursed at… and then falling again. And this all started before the season even felt like it officially began.

Over the weekend alone, more than a foot of snow dropped across parts of Oneida County, landing right on top of what was already sitting there. The National Weather Service clocked 16.3 inches in Point Rock, while Oneida picked up just over 7 inches. And that was just a warm-up compared to what other parts of the state are dealing with.

Credit - Getty Images

Oswego County Hit Hardest

Oswego County took the hardest hit — and “hit” feels like an understatement. Five-day snowfall totals reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo are staggering.

Lacona is buried under 58.5 inches, Richland close behind with 56.5, and Orwell nearly hit 50 inches. Even communities like Minetto, Mexico, West Monroe, and Oswego are measuring snowfall in feet, not inches.

And it wasn’t just Oswego County feeling the weight. Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Jefferson, and Lewis counties all saw significant totals — from 30-plus inches in Boston to nearly 26 inches in Dewittville, and 20 inches in Constableville. This is the kind of snow that turns driveways into workout plans and makes people seriously reconsider where they parked.

At this point, snowbanks have names, shovels are exhausted, and everyone knows at least one person who said, “I can’t do this again,” before doing it again anyway.

Credit - Getty Images Credit - Getty Images loading...

5 Day Snow Totals

The 5-day snowfall totals received by the National Weather Service in Buffalo show the staggering amounts of snow residents are shoveling out from under.

Oswego County

Lacona - 58.5 in

Richland - 56.5 in

Orwell - 49.2 in

Minetto - 39.9 in

Mexico - 26.5 in

West Monroe - 25.2 in

Oswego - 21.7 in

Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus - 31.0 in

Little Valley - 24.8 in

Randolph - 18.5 in

Chautauqua County

Dewittville - 25.8 in

Cassadaga - 23.5 in

Mayville - 20.5 in

Erie County

Boston - 38.9 in

Glenwood - 32.0 in

East Aurora - 29.8 in

Holland - 28.8 in

Elma Center - 27.3 in

Springville - 27.0 in

Alden - 22.3 in

Blasdell - 20.0 in

Jefferson County

Copenhagen - 17.8 in

West Carthage - 11.5 in

Lewis County

Constableville - 20.0 in

Lowville - 10.0 in

Got photos of the snowfall, the digging out, or the ridiculous snowbanks? They’re wanted. Share them on the app or email Polly@bigfrog104.com — because if Old Man Winter is showing off, everyone might as well document it.