Snowstorm Slams New York

It wasn’t just a few flakes — Mother Nature packed a punch, dumping heavy snow across much of New York and the Northeast.

From the Hudson Valley down through New York City and into Central New York, folks woke up to white‑out conditions, shovels, and shuffle‑steps instead of sidewalks.

Take a look at the aftermath.

Snow Joke! Mother Nature Dumps Over a Foot of Snow in CNY Snow way! We may soon run out of room for all this winter weather. The Sunday, January 25 storm dumped more than a foot of snow in several parts of Central New York. And that's on TOP of what we already had. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Where the Most Snow Fell

Across the state, many areas saw more than a foot of snow. Central New York was hit hard, too — Onondaga topped the local charts with 18.2 inches of accumulation, making it one of the biggest totals in the region from this storm.

Downstate and in the Hudson Valley, towns like New City saw about 17.6 inches, while other spots around Orange and Westchester counties reported totals near 17 inches.

And in New York City, parts of Manhattan measured nearly 15 inches, with Central Park itself breaking past 11 inches — enough to make whoever shoveled first feel like a professional athlete.

Digging Out and What’s Next

People spent Monday digging out cars and clearing driveways, while transit crews worked overtime to reopen streets and rail lines. Schools closed for the day, giving kids an extended weekend, and travel disruptions continued into the morning.

More Snow on the Way

And before you tuck away the shovel, forecasters are watching another system that could bring additional snow later this week — meaning winter isn’t done with New York just yet. (Stay tuned!)