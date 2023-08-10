See Devastation EF3 Tornado Left Behind at Upstate New York Ski Resort

Mother Nature left behind a path of devastation at one Upstate New York ski resort.

An EF3 tornado with winds of 140 miles per hour ripped through Lewis County. It touched down in West Leyden and gain strength as it blew through. Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, New York took the brunt of the twister, seeing the most damage.

All three chair lift lines were struck by multiple trees. Little Mountain buildings, the chairlift, and one yurt are no longer there.

This damage really hurts. We are devastated but will rebuild. We can not begin to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from our community. While we continue to asses the full damage, our hearts are warmed by the backing of everyone who has reached out to us and are willing to help us start this journey of rebuilding.

Clean Up Process

While the owners continue to assess the full extent of damage Mother Nature left behind, everyone is being asked to stay out of the fields. There will be a need for volunteers when the clean-up process begins in the near future.

We will continue to keep everyone updated on this process and when we can schedule volunteer days.

Turin Tornado Damage

Deb Schneeberger took a tour of Turin to see the extreme damage left behind after the devastating tornado ripped through the town.

New York Tornados

Tornados are rare in New York but they do happen. In 2021, Wood Valley ski resort in Westernville was damaged along with a number of homes in the area. The year before it was Saratoga County that took a hit.

