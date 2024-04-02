Sneak Peek Inside The Haven, An Exclusive Wildlife Resort In Central NY

Get a sneak peek into The Haven, a high-end luxury resort in Central New York that offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Whether you want to spend the night in the jungle or create a magical African Safari-style wedding, The Haven in Chittenango, New York is unlike anything you'll find anywhere else.

African Tents

Luxury tents manufactured in Africa take glamping to the next level. You'll have all the amenities, including your own bathroom and a deck that overlooks a field with giraffes, zebras, and other African species.

It'll look something like this and should be ready by this summer.

Big Cat Bungalows

12 Big cat bungalows offer a look into animal exhibits through a glass wall. One side will be tigers. The other side will be lions.

"There's an underground tunnel where the animals will come and go every day so the guests are safe," said Taylor.

They will all feature an indoor fireplace and patio with a fire pit.

Wedding/Events Center

The events center is designed for weddings, with a swan-filled pond to welcome guests in the front and African animals roaming in the back.

There are bride and groom suites and enough space to hold hundreds of guests inside. The happy couple can even have a penguin walk down the aisle with rings or donkey waiters that bring beverages to guests.

Live Music & Spa

Taylor hopes to have live outdoor music every week in the summer. He plans to add a grain bin bar and fire pits to the property. "If it rains we can always move into the events center."

There are also plans to add a spa behind the big cat bungalows for wedding parties to enjoy during their stay. Taylor says they will begin taking wedding reservations for May 2025 at the Turning Stone wedding expo on April 21.

Reservations for the tents and bungalows will begin soon for the summer season.

The Wild Animal Park opens for the season on Saturday, April 6.

