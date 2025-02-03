Small Earthquake Shakes Upstate New York

An earthquake has struck the East Coast for the third time in a little over a week—this time in Upstate New York.

Earthquakes in New York

Earthquakes in New York aren't uncommon. There have been more than 550 in the Empire State.

The first one was a doozy. The 5.2 quake struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737. It was one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest to ever hit New York was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

Latest Earthquakes

The first quake of the year shook parts of New York on January 24 when it struck just east of Paramus, New Jersey, measuring 2.4 on the Richter Scale.

Three days later a stronger quake hit York Harbor, Maine registering 3.8 and could also be felt in parts of New York.

The lastest one happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, February 2. This time in Upstate New York.

The 2.2 quake was centered near Saint Regis Falls, New York according to the United States Geological Survey.

