Where are those speed cameras this week in New York? Here are roads where you'll find them for the week of August 21, including 4 spots in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They move around the state each week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to slow down and keep workers safe. Read More: Speed Cameras Coming to NY Roads

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar cameras will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation. First Violation: $50 fine Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of August 20 in NY

8/20 - 8/25: I 87 N/B in the vicinity of Exit 3 in the Bronx

8/20 - 8/25: Route 17 WB @ Dunbar Rd (Exit 78) in Broome County

8/20 - 8/25: Route 17 EB over Shedd Road in Broome County

8/20 - 8/25: I 86 at Exit 19, State Park Route 2 in Cattaraugus County

8/20 - 8/25: I 86 from PA Border to Greenman Road in Chautauqua County

8/20 - 8/25: I 86 WB between Exits 58 and 59 (Closer to Exit 59) in Chemung County

8/20 - 8/25: PK 987G N/B between Exit 35 and Exit 37 in Dutchess County

8/20 - 8/25: NY Route 33 from Genesee St to Union Rd in Erie County

8/20 - 8/25: NY Route 400 over Buffalo Southern Railroad in Erie County

8/20 - 8/25: NY Route 400 over Maple Rd in Erie County

8/20 - 8/25: US Route 219 from Newton Rd to Powers Rd in Erie County

8/20 - 8/25: I 81 Tributary Perch River in Jefferson County

8/20 - 8/25: I-390 NB between Exits 9-10 in Livingston County

8/20 - 8/25: I-490 EB between Garnsey Rd and I-90 in Monroe County

8/20 - 8/25: I-190 over Power Vista Drive in Niagara County

8/20 - 8/25: Between Exit 2 (Jamesville Road) and Exit 1 in Onondaga County

8/20 - 8/25: I 84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 36 in Orange County

8/20 - 8/25: I 81 Bridge over Oneida River, Past Exit 31 in Oswego County

8/20 - 8/25: I 81 Over Halsey Road in Oswego County

8/20 - 8/25: I 81 Bridge over Salmon River, past Exit 36 in Oswego County

8/20 - 8/25: I 495 E/B At 188th Street in Queens

8/20 - 8/25: I 88 WB over Normanskill Creek / Suits Ravine in Schenectady County

8/20 - 8/25: I 88 Richmondville 992k bridge over I-88 at Exit 20 in Schoharie County

8/20 - 8/25: I-86 WB 3/4ths of a mile West of Exit 42 in Steuben County

8/20 - 8/25: I-86 Near Mile Marker 143 in Steuben County

8/20 - 8/25: I 495 WB LIE, Ext 53 & Wicks Rd Vicinity in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: I 495 EB LIE, 1 mile WO Ext 59, Ext 57 & Lincoln Blvd Vicinity in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: NY 27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Road in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: PK 908G WB NSP Between Exit 42N and 42S in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: PK 908G W/B NSP from Veterans Hwy to Commack Road in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: PK 908K S/B Sagtikos Parkway Between I-495 & College Road in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: PK 908M WB SSP, 500 ft WO Manatuck Blvd & Bay Shore Rd Vicinity in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: PK 908M E/B Heckscher State Pkwy between NY-27 AND NY-27A in Suffolk County

8/20 - 8/25: I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9 in Warren County

