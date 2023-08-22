Move Over Old Navy! A New Store is Coming to Consumer Square

Move over Old Navy. Step aside Walmart. A new shopping experience is coming to Consumer Square in New Hartford.

Sierra Trading Post is filling the hole left when Bed, Bath & Beyond closed last Fall. The company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods is bringing the discount retailer to Central New York.

Sierra Trading Post

Sierra Trading Post is a retail outlet filled with brand names at tiny prices. You can often find everything you need for 20 to 60% less than expensive department and specialty stores.

We’re pretty into the outside, and we want to help other people get out there too. Walk your dog around the block, try out hiking, master child’s pose – however you get active, we’ll cheer you on and more importantly, help you save on the gear you need.

Everything For Indoors Too

It's not just everything for the outdoors either. You can stock up for back to school and get everything your pet needs too. Sierra Trading Post even has home decor.

There are hundreds of Sierra stores across the country but only four in New York State - Rochester, Poughkeepsie, Amherst, and Nanuet. The newest in Consumer Square will make it five.

Less Confusion in Consumer Square?

It's nice to see the empty storefront won't stay empty for long. Now, if someone could just do something about the horrendous traffic pattern in and out of 'confusion square,' that'd be great. Especially before the holiday season when it's nearly impossible to go anywhere near that area.

