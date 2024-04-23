Want to be on TV? A hit reality show is holding an open casting call in New York.

Shark Tank returns for its 15th season this fall. The hit reality show has amassed $8 billion in retail sales from offered deals and the sharks are looking to make more.

The Sharks are searching for the best businesses and products entrepreneurs have to offer. They're giving people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

Do you have the next greatest idea? You can pitch it at the open casting call.

Shark Tank Casting Call

The Shark Tank team will be in New York City for in person auditions for New Yorkers who want the chance to showcase their ideas and business.

Are you ready to take a bite out of the entrepreneurial scene? Join us at the Shark Tank Open Call in New York City to pitch your business idea, product, or concept directly to our casting team!

Entrepreneurs will have 1-minute to pitch their business, product, or idea. Showcase the uniqueness and potential of the venture to help get a better deal.

Casting Call Details

Date: Friday, May 10, 2024*

Time: 8 AM to 10 AM – Wristbands Distributed 9 AM – Interviews Begin

Location: New York TechDay Expo, Jacob K. Javits Center – Hall 1E, 655 West 34th St., New York, NY 10001

*No one will be allowed to line up before 7 AM on Friday, May 10th.

Everyone needs to fill out an application before attending the open casting call.

