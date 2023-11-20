See One of a Kind 14 Foot Glass Tree in New York This Holiday Season

There's one Christmas tree you have to see this holiday season. And it's not in New York City.

There is no other tree in the world like the one at Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York. It stands 14 feet tall and is made up of over 2000 hand-blown glass ornaments. No two of the ornaments, which are created by a team of glassmakers, are the same.

Lights illuminate the glass tree from the inside, turning into one giant, festive lightbulb.

Holiday Open House

Make your ornament during the Holiday Open House at Corning Museum of Glass. Mr. and Mrs. Claus are even stopping by for a visit.

The Open House is December 2-3 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and admission is free.

Crafts & Cookies

Make special memories to take home during the holiday-themed craft projects. There will also be cookie decorating and eating.

Craft Projects:

Decorate Your Own Corning Museum of Glass Picture Frame - $1

Winter Beaded Charm Bracelet - $2

Paint Plastic Bulb Ornament - $3

Music & Tours

Festive music will fill the halls while you take a guided tour to learn more about the Museum and its world-renowned collections.

Holiday Glassmaking

You can even make your own glass decorations during the Holiday Open House glassmaking experiences.

Make a blown holiday ornament, snowperson, flower, or flameworked icicle for just $20 per item. Create fused flat-glass ornaments in the kiln for just $15 or sandblast wintery designs on drinking glasses for $13 per item.

Unbreakable Memories

Capture unbreakable memories with some of the most beloved glass displays at the Corning Museum of Glass.

Take a photo with the Museum's 14-foot Glass Ornament Tree, Glass Feast, Tree of Life Menorah, Kwanzaa Setting, and Advent Wreath.

Learn more about the Holiday Open House at CMOG.org.

