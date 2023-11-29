Search Continues for New York Student Missing More Than a Week

Have you seen this Rochester, New York college student who has been missing for more than a week?

Matthew Grant is a 22-year-old student at Rochester Institute of Technology. He was last seen on Monday, November 20 near the Rochester/Henrietta area. His vehicle was last tracked at an exit near Syracuse.

Tip Leads to Whiteface Mountain

A tip led to a search near Whiteface Mountain for Matthew's 2014 Gray Jeep Cherokee Latitude with a license plate number - ESR8141 on Monday, November 27. Unfortunately, neither the vehicle nor Matthew was found.

Reward Offered

Matthew is 5 foot 8 and weighs 145 pounds. He is from Onaway Michigan and was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

If anyone sees either Matthew or his vehicle they are being asked to call 911. A substantial reward is being offered to anyone who provides credible information

The genuine concern and support from strangers has been overwhelming and much appreciated by family

Search Continues

Police and Forest Rangers are continuing to drive the roads Matthew may have taken in hopes of finding the missing student.

We ask that you please continue to look for signs of his car between Exit 36 East of Syracuse, to the North on 81 up to Watertown and over to Lake Placid on State Highway 3.