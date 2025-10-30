Movies Like You&#8217;ve Never Seen Before at New Immersive Theater in CNY

Credit - ScreenX/YouTube

Movie nights in Central New York just got a major upgrade.

Regal Destiny USA at the Syracuse mall has officially opened the region’s first ScreenX auditorium, bringing a next-level moviegoing experience to local audiences.

Think of it as stepping into the movie itself — instead of just watching the screen, you’re surrounded on three sides with action, scenery, and adventure. The technology extends the screen to the auditorium walls, giving you a 270-degree panoramic view that literally puts you in the center of the story.

Credit - ScreenX/YouTube
First Multi-Projection Theater Technology

It’s perfect for thrill-seekers who want to fly to the farthest reaches of space or explore the ocean’s depths without leaving town.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theater technology, and in Syracuse, it replaces the old 4DX theater experience at the mall’s 19-screen movie theater.

This week, audiences can catch the anime hit “Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc” in the new immersive format, with upcoming films including “Predator: Badlands,” “Wicked: For Good,” and “Zootopia 2.”

Tickets for adults are currently $19.49 plus fees, and the theater keeps things comfy with plush recliners and a full bar serving beer and wine — a movie night upgrade that rivals the high-tech Sphere in Las Vegas, only here it’s movies, not live concerts.

Whether you’re a die-hard film fan or just looking for a unique night out, ScreenX promises an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. It’s immersive, exciting, and maybe a little mind-blowing — the movies in Central New York just got a whole lot bigger.

