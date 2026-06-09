Scotty McCreery Headed to the New York State Fair

If you’ve been waiting for a country show to lock in your fair plans, This is It! Scotty McCreery is officially joining the lineup at the New York State Fair .

He'll take the Suburban Park stage on Tuesday, September 1 at 8 PM—and like all the shows, Damn Straight it’s included with admission.

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A Career That Started Fast and Never Slowed Down

It’s kind of crazy to think McCreery has been doing this for nearly half his life. He broke out in 2011 and didn’t waste any time making history, becoming the first country artist—and youngest male artist—to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with his album Clear as Day.

Since then, he’s sold more than four million albums and stacked up seven #1 hits, including Bottle Rockets with Hootie & the Blowfish.

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New Music and Major Milestones

There’s also new music on the way.

His upcoming album 15, out July 17, celebrates his first 15 years in the industry. It’ll feature a mix of fan favorites and new tracks, including his American Idol audition song, “Your Man” with Josh Turner.

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Plan Your Fair Visit

The New York State Fair runs August 26 through Labor Day, September 7. Admission is $8 for adults, and free for kids under 12 and seniors 65 and older.

This year’s Chevy Music Series will bring in 41 national acts, with concerts happening every day at Chevy Court and Suburban Park—so whether you’re going for the rides, the food, or the music, there’s plenty to catch while you’re there.