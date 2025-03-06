Score Big Savings at the Pump in Central New York – But Only for One Day!
If you’ve been feeling the pinch at the pump, get ready for some relief—at least for one day.
A popular convenience store chain with 20 locations in Central New York is rolling out a special deal, offering drivers a chance to save 40 cents per gallon on fuel.
There’s a catch: the discount is only available for a limited time.
It's Fuel Day
For one day only, Circle K is slashing gas prices by 40 cents per gallon at participating locations to celebrate Fuel Day.
The promotion will run on Thursday, March 6 from 6 AM to midnight, giving drivers a chance to fill up for less.
There is one more catch. You need to sign up to be a Inner Circle member.
Gas Prices in New York
The average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.15, a few cents higher than the national average of $3.11, but lower than last year when it was $3.33, according to AAA.
In the Utica/Rome area gas is at $3.31 on average, not much different than a year ago when it was $3.35.
CNY Circle K Locations
Circle K, 7296 W MAIN ST WESTMORELAND
Circle K, 8035 SR 12 BARNEVELD
Circle K, 12200 STATE RT 8 POLAND
Circle K, 1053 STATE RT 12 SANGERFIELD
Circle K, 5254 W SENECA ST VERNON
Circle K, 8709 NYS RT 26 (TURIN RD) ROME
Circle K, 4835 STATE RT 365 ONEIDA
Circle K, 1510 MAIN ST SYLVAN BEACH
Circle K, 8220 CAZENOVIA RD MANLIUS
Circle K, 535 E GENESEE ST FAYETTEVILLE
Circle K, 461 STATE RT 13 WILLIAMSTOWN
Circle K, 1411 STATE RT 49 CONSTANTIA
Circle K, 6392 E TAFT RD EAST SYRACUSE
Circle K, 6406 STATE RT 31 CICERO
Circle K, 5829 E TAFT RD NORTH SYRACUSE
Circle K, 5565 BARTELL RD BREWERTON
Circle K, 8578 HENRY CLAY BLVD CLAY
Circle K, 5755 RT 80 TULLY
Circle K, 3787 W SENECA TPKE SYRACUSE
Circle K, 485 MAIN ST PHOENIX
