If you’ve been feeling the pinch at the pump, get ready for some relief—at least for one day.

A popular convenience store chain with 20 locations in Central New York is rolling out a special deal, offering drivers a chance to save 40 cents per gallon on fuel.

There’s a catch: the discount is only available for a limited time.

It's Fuel Day

For one day only, Circle K is slashing gas prices by 40 cents per gallon at participating locations to celebrate Fuel Day.

The promotion will run on Thursday, March 6 from 6 AM to midnight, giving drivers a chance to fill up for less.

There is one more catch. You need to sign up to be a Inner Circle member.

Gas Prices in New York

The average price for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.15, a few cents higher than the national average of $3.11, but lower than last year when it was $3.33, according to AAA.

In the Utica/Rome area gas is at $3.31 on average, not much different than a year ago when it was $3.35.

CNY Circle K Locations

Circle K, 7296 W MAIN ST WESTMORELAND

Circle K, 8035 SR 12 BARNEVELD

Circle K, 12200 STATE RT 8 POLAND

Circle K, 1053 STATE RT 12 SANGERFIELD

Circle K, 5254 W SENECA ST VERNON

Circle K, 8709 NYS RT 26 (TURIN RD) ROME

Circle K, 4835 STATE RT 365 ONEIDA

Circle K, 1510 MAIN ST SYLVAN BEACH

Circle K, 8220 CAZENOVIA RD MANLIUS

Circle K, 535 E GENESEE ST FAYETTEVILLE

Circle K, 461 STATE RT 13 WILLIAMSTOWN

Circle K, 1411 STATE RT 49 CONSTANTIA

Circle K, 6392 E TAFT RD EAST SYRACUSE

Circle K, 6406 STATE RT 31 CICERO

Circle K, 5829 E TAFT RD NORTH SYRACUSE

Circle K, 5565 BARTELL RD BREWERTON

Circle K, 8578 HENRY CLAY BLVD CLAY

Circle K, 5755 RT 80 TULLY

Circle K, 3787 W SENECA TPKE SYRACUSE

Circle K, 485 MAIN ST PHOENIX

