School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours.
The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later.
CNY School Delays
Adirondack - 2 hour delay
Central Valley - 2 hour delay
Dolgeville - 2 hour delay
Frankfort-Schuyler - 2 hour delay
Herkimer - 1 hour delay
Herkimer BOCES - 2 hour delay
Holland Patent - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces
Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K
Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour delay
Owen D Young - 2 hour delay
Poland - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K
Remsen - 2 hour delay
Richfield Springs - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K
West Canada Valley - 2 hour delay
Herkimer College - Opening at 10 AM
Winter Weather Preparation:
- Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.
- Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.
- Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.
- Download the App. You’ll receive local alerts, weather reports, and more with push notifications.