School Delays in Central New York for November 16

The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours.

The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later.

CNY School Delays

Adirondack - 2 hour delay

Central Valley - 2 hour delay

Dolgeville - 2 hour delay

Frankfort-Schuyler - 2 hour delay

Herkimer - 1 hour delay

Herkimer BOCES - 2 hour delay

Holland Patent - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces

Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K

Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour delay

Owen D Young - 2 hour delay

Poland - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K

Remsen - 2 hour delay

Richfield Springs - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K

West Canada Valley - 2 hour delay

Herkimer College - Opening at 10 AM

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

