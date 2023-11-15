Say it Ain’t So! No Cup of Joe at CNY Starbucks For One Day

You may have to go without your cup of joe at Starbucks in Central New York.

Workers are planning to walk off the job on November 16 for Red Cup Rebellion Day all across the country.

Red Cup Day is Starbucks’s biggest sales event of the season. It's also one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them.

Starbucks customers who buy a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage on Red Cup Day receive a limited edition, 16-ounce reusable cup.

Next Level Rebellion

This is the second year union workers have hit the picket lines on Red Cup Day. Following victories won by striking workers across different industries nationwide, Starbucks workers are taking this year's rebellion to the next level.

In addition to the nationwide strike, customers and allies are also being asked to join the strike in solidarity with workers rising for a fairer workplace.

We’re inviting ALL Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors to join this year’s Red Cup Rebellion and walk out in solidarity alongside thousands of Starbucks Workers United baristas to protest Starbucks unfair labor practices.

Wage & Benefit Increase

Starbucks agreed to increase hourly wages and benefits for most of its U.S. workers earlier this month.

A 3% incremental pay increase will begin on January 1, 2024. Employees with two to five years of service will get at least a 4% increase, and workers with five years or more will get at least 5%.

“Investing in our partners is what drives our success,” said Sara Trilling, executive vice president and president of Starbucks North America. “It’s what makes us all partners."

Wages are just one issue the union is fighting. Workers say short staffing, unpredictable schedules, sexual and racial harassment, broken equipment, unfair discipline, and workplace favoritism are problems across the country.

We are seeking a national framework of agreements with Starbucks that, when signed, will solve these issues we’re all facing.

Red Cup Rebellion Day will take place across the country on Thursday, November 16. So you'll have to make your morning cup of coffee at home that day.

