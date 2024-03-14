Savor the Flavor! Sonic Drive In Coming to Central New York

Credit - Myron Edwards/Unsplash

Something new is moving into Central New York - a Sonic Drive-In.

The fast food restaurant is a throwback to the good old days when a waitress on roller skates brought out your food. It came on a plastic tray that was attached to your window.

Today it's digital screens and the food comes out in a paper bag.

Credit - Mark A Steele/Sonic
Burgers, Dogs & Breakfast

Savor the flavor! Sonic serves up burgers, footlong quarter-pound hot dogs, chili cheese dogs, and a $4  menu. They serve breakfast too.

Credit - Sonic Drive In
First Sonic in Utica/Rome

The closest Sonic Drive-In location to Utica/Rome is Syracuse where there are two. One in Dewitt and another in North Syracuse.

That'll change soon. A new Sonic Drive In is expected to move into the Dippin Donuts location on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford, according to WKTV.

The property went on the market in June of 2023 for $1.2 million. A sale is currently pending on the site.

Google Maps
No Timeline

There's no word on when the newest fast-food restaurant will open in New Hartford but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

