It's beginning to look a lot like Ice Castle time in Upstate New York.

Volunteers get together every January to create the centerpiece of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Business owners, teachers, construction workers, elected officials, parents, and friends, known as the International Palace Workers (IPW 1010), work in frigid temperatures every year to create the annual Ice Palace.

First Stage of Ice Palace

The first stage is underway. Clearing the ice of all the snow.

The next step is waiting for the ice to get thick enough. Thankfully, Mother Nature is going to help with that. Temperatures will be in the teens and single digits all week.

Beginning the Build

Once the ice is thick enough, about 12 inches, volunteers will begin cutting blocks, carrying buckets of icy cold water and snow to pack between them. And all during the bitter January cold. But the volunteers don't seem to mind.

Saranac Lake is one of those places where we embrace the cold. But you’ve never met a warmer community.

Winter Carnival History

The Winter Carnival has taken place in Saranac Lake since 1897, making it one of the oldest in the country. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held.

The carnival was resurrected in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since.

The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback too. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

2024 Winter Carnival

The 2024 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be held February 2 -11.

There are several events planned during the carnival including artic golf, a fun run, a cornhole tournament, an icicle contest, curling, and the famous frying pan toss. Live music and fireworks will also be held.

The carnival has a new theme every year. This year it's Creepy!

Get all the details including daily schedules, parking information, and everything else you need to know about the 2024 Winter Carnival at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com or on Facebook.

