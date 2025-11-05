Just in time for the holiday season, Saranac Brewery is unwrapping something special.

It's a brand-new look for its beloved 12 Beers of Christmas variety pack. It’s the same collection of handcrafted brews locals have come to love, now dressed up in a design that feels like the holidays themselves: cozy, nostalgic, and just a little bit modern.

A Holiday Tradition with a New Look

If you’ve ever grabbed a 12 Beers of Christmas pack for a party or tucked one under the tree, you already know it’s more than just beer: it’s tradition in a box. This year’s lineup includes a festive mix of flavors perfect for the chilly months ahead: Holidaze Haze IPA, Frosty Pils, Whiteout Pale Ale, and Holiday Hug Brown Ale. Each one offers a balance of bright hops, smooth malt, and just enough warmth to keep spirits high on even the frostiest nights.

The Heart Behind the Holiday Brew

“12 Beers of Christmas has always been about bringing people together,” said Saranac President Fred Matt. “This year’s refreshed design captures that same spirit with a look that’s fun, festive, and ready to gift.”

The new packaging keeps that Saranac charm alive with bold holiday colors and classic seasonal illustrations. Whether you’re sitting around a fire with friends or showing up to a last-minute holiday get-together, it’s a win to have it.

Utica’s Brewing Legacy Continues

Starting November 5th, the redesigned 12 Beers of Christmas packs will hit shelves wherever Saranac is sold. And for those who love local, it’s another reminder of how deep Utica’s brewing roots runs.

