Bankruptcy. It’s a word we’ve seen plenty over the years, but for the first time in 2026, it’s making headlines again—and you can bet it won’t be the last.

Saks Global—the company behind Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman—is in trouble. Big trouble.

They have just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and it’s all due to years of crushing debt and a significant decline in sales.

Saks Buys Neiman Marcus

It all started back in 2024 when Saks Global made a big move, acquiring Neiman Marcus with a substantial amount of borrowed money.

At first, it looked like a power move—two iconic luxury brands under one umbrella—but when sales didn’t keep up, and interest payments piled higher and higher, it became a classic case of overreach.

By the end of 2025, missing payments were basically waving a neon red flag that said, “Yeah… we might be in trouble.”

Leadership Shake-Up

So now they’ve filed for bankruptcy protection.

But before you picture empty store shelves and employees getting the boot, they’ve secured roughly $1.75 billion to keep stores open, pay staff, and keep customer programs running while they reorganize. Basically, business as usual… for now.

There’s a leadership shake-up, too. Former Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck is stepping in to guide Saks Global through the restructuring process.

Shifting Retail Landscape

It’s a story of debt, changing shopping habits, and luxury brands trying to stay relevant in a world where online shopping and fast fashion dominate.

At the end of the day, even brands that feel untouchable aren’t immune to the shifting retail landscape.

Saks Global’s situation is a reminder that luxury retail isn’t just about glittering store windows and fancy shopping bags—it’s also about dollars, debt, and adapting fast in a world that moves online.