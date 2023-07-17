Devastating Flooding Causes Road Collapse in Upstate New York, Closure Expected Indefinitely

Mother Nature may have flooded parts of Upstate, New York but the communities are slowly returning to normal. There is one road connecting two towns that will stay closed for some time.

Route 28 N Closed Indefinitely

Route 28N leading from the Town of Newcomb to Long Lake, New York is closed until further notice.

Road Closures

The Town of Long Lake and the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) ask trips through the work area on 28N be limited. DOT is letting traffic through for health and safety reasons but it slows work significantly.

Sight-seeing traffic is strongly discouraged as it presents a significant safety risk and slows work.

To find all road closures across the state, visit 511ny.org. County-wide road closure can be found at co.essex.ny.us.

Upstate NY Flooding

A State of Emergency was declared in Newcomb/Long Lake after the region received a significant amount of precipitation Monday, July 10 into the morning of Tuesday, July 11.

Several fundraising efforts are underway to help those who have suffered tremendous damage to their homes and businesses in Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake. Find them all at mylonglake.com.

Boat Washed Away Still Attached to Dock

The massive flooding not only washed away roads, bridges, and dams, but a boat and Jet Skis still attached to the dock also floated away.

The boat and dock were seen floating in front of Donnelly's Sunset Point on Wednesday, July 12. Luckily the owner saw a post on the Long Lake Facebook page.

The dock and recreational vehicles tied to it belong to Jim Devlin. He managed to bring it all back to shore and was appreciative of everyone who helped, offering to pay it forward.

Once I get my docks secured, I can check on anybody else’s if needed.

