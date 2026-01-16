If you’ve ever wanted an excuse to get outside on a winter night and do something a little magical, one Central New York farm has you covered.

This February, The Root Farm in Sauquoit is bringing back one of its most popular winter traditions: guided Snow Moon snowshoe hikes through their wooded trails. The hikes take place Sunday, February 1st and Monday, February 2nd, 2026, from 5:00 to 6:30PM, right as the sun sets and the moon starts to glow over the snow-covered landscape.

What to Expect on the Snow Moon Hike

There’s something special about being in the woods after dark in winter. The air is quieter. The snow reflects the moonlight. And suddenly, a simple walk feels like a mini adventure. These Snow Moon hikes are designed for everyone, especially people who have never tried snowshoeing before but have always been curious. You don’t need to be an expert or even particularly outdoorsy, just willing to bundle up and give it a try.

Perfect for First-Time Snowshoers

Guests are encouraged to bring their own snowshoes and winter hiking gear, including a headlamp or flashlight. If you don’t have snowshoes, no problem. Rentals are included with admission, but you’ll need to call The Root Farm ahead of time to reserve them. Either way, everything about this experience is meant to feel welcoming and low-pressure.

What’s Included With Admission

Admission is $20 per person, with kids under seven getting in free. That price includes the guided hike, snowshoe rental if needed, and one very important detail, a gourmet hot cocoa bar waiting for you afterward, along with additional refreshments. Honestly, the hot cocoa alone might be worth it.

Because space is limited, reservations are required, and guests are asked to arrive early to fill out a release form before the hike begins. You can reserve your spot online, or call The Root Farm directly if you need to arrange snowshoe rentals by phone.

Why The Root Farm Is Different

Beyond events like this, The Root Farm is all about connection to nature, to new experiences, and to each other. Founded by Dr. Alice Root in 1997, what began as an equine therapy center has grown into a vibrant farm offering agriculture, adventure, and therapeutic programs for people of all ages and abilities. Accessibility and inclusion are a core part of their mission, from universally designed facilities to adaptive recreation and guided experiences.

