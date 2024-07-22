Rome’s Resilience in Stunning Video Will Give You Goosebumps

The Copper City is filled with copper hearts. The resilience the residents of Rome has shown in the face of adversity is incredible to see.

Bobby Lee Swagger is a native Roman who owns Digital Fusion, a company that specializes in all things photography, cinematography and digital. He captured the devastation after the tornado and the beauty that came after.

"Filming from the ground level of such an event didn't feel real. It felt like an actual movie set with all the destruction surrounding us."

The reality of devastation and what followed was captured in "Copper Hearts," a short film that will give you goosebumps.

State of Emergency Extended

The State of Emergency has been extended until Thursday, July 25 and the curfew is still in effect in parts of Rome.

Power has been restored and most roads are now open.

National Grid customers who went without power for 72 hours or more can request reimbursement for loss of food and/or prescription medication. But forms must be filed within 14 days of the outage. Learn more at Nationalgrid.com.

Gift Cards, Free Supplies, Business Fund

Gift cards are being handed out to Rome residents in urgent need of food, water and other essentials by the Oneida County Department of Social Services. They are available at two mobile units on the corner of N. James Street and Liberty Street from 9 AM to 5 PM this week.

Free cleanup supplies are being handed out Monday, July 22 at the Erie Boulevard Lowe's in Rome starting at 10 AM. Over 800 blue buckets packed with disinfectant wipes, goggles, paper towels, water, contractor trash bags, a flashlight and batteries will be available while supplies last.

The Rome Business Emergency Fund has been set up to help businesses that suffered loss from the tornado and storm.

