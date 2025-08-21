Something big is coming to Rome, and we don’t just mean the dinosaurs.

On Tuesday, August 26th, the Most Popular Food Truck in America will make its first-ever stop in Rome with a one-day event that combines massive dinosaurs and the food that made this truck famous: deep dish cookies. The event takes place from 2:00PM to 7:00PM at Lowes on Erie Boulevard West.

A Food Truck with a Sweet History

I Heart Cookies back up I Heart Cookies back up loading...

This isn’t just any food truck, it’s a viral trend. The story began several years ago when a small crew hit the road with the idea of selling cookies that weren’t just desserts, but full-on experiences. These “deep dish” cookies are baked thick, warm, and gooey in the middle, more like a hybrid between a brownie and a cookie. Word of mouth spread fast, and soon this humble truck was drawing lines in every city it visited. Social media buzz crowned it the “Most Popular Food Truck in America,” and today fans follow its schedule the way others follow rock bands on tour.

Dinosaurs Take Over the Parking Lot

I Heart Cookies back up I Heart Cookies back up loading...

But cookies are only half of what’s happening in Rome. Alongside the food truck comes an entire dinosaur exhibit that promises to wow kids and adults alike. Expect to see:

Two towering T-Rex replicas

A gigantic Triceratops

Five Raptors (including fan favorite “Blue”)

A Stegosaurus, Spinosaurus, Dimorphodontia, and even a 10-foot baby T-Rex

Plus, little ones can climb, play, and pose for photos in the Raptor Enclosure or dig for fossils in a special pit.

Admission (and Freebies)

I Heart Cookies back up I Heart Cookies back up loading...

Admission is simple: each person just needs to purchase at least one cookie ($5 each, or six for $25). Leading up to the event, the organizers are also running giveaways on Facebook. Winners will be announced on event day. So whether you’re coming for the cookies, the dinos, or just the fun of being part of something new, Rome is in for a treat.

