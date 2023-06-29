The annual three-day Canalfest in Rome will look a little different this year.

The Rome Rotary Club is gearing up for our 24th year of CanalFest. This year's event will be held all in one day, instead of being stretched over three. Why the change?

Rome Rotary President, Cameron Stewart says despite the good relationship they have with the rides provider, the company wasn't able to accommodate a three-day event this year.

Our club decided instead on a one-day event, so the children and families in Rome, and the surrounding area, will not be disappointed.

Full Day of Events

A full day of events is planned for Saturday, August 5 which will kick off with the Fishing Derby in the morning. There will be kid's races and a variety of giant inflatables with obstacle courses, sports, a basketball buzzer beater, and slides in the afternoon.

A dunk tank is also in the works with local officials and dignitaries offering to get dunked.

"The afternoon will provide a variety of activities for all to enjoy, Stewart says. "Additionally, there will be music, craft vendors, as well as mouth-watering fair foods."

Giving Back to the Community

Canalfest not only allows Rotarians to serve the community, but Stewart says proceeds from the event also help several charities throughout the area.

The Rome Rotary Club has donated more than $450,000 in the last 10 years to a variety of local organizations. They've also provided several thousands of dollars in student scholarships. The latest round was awarded a few days ago.

We are dedicated volunteers whose goal is to make the Rome community a better place to live.

One Day Canalfest

Canalfest will be held at Bellamy Harbor Park on Saturday, August 5. If Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, the rain date will be Sunday, August 6.

Get all the Canalfest 2023 updates on the Rome Rotary Facebook page.

