Famous Rockefeller Tree Makes Magical Journey to New York City
Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How soon will you light up New York City?
The famous 2024 Rockefeller Center tree made the journey from its home in Massachusetts to the Big Apple, where it'll be decorated for the whole world to see.
Crews spent the day chopping down the 11 ton, 74 foot donated tree from the yard of the Albert family in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
It was loaded on to a trailer and even received a New York State Police escort to Rockefeller Center.
Let the Decorating Begin
The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is now in it's rightful position ready for it's debut.
It has to be wrapped in more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-saving LED lights and topped with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals before the switch is flipped to mark the start of the holiday season.
See the Tree in Person
The official tree lighting will take place during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC on December 4 at 8 PM.
You can see the 92nd Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in person.
It'll be on display between West 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues and will be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day.
