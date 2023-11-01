Sound the Trumpets! World Famous 2023 Rockefeller Tree Has Been Chosen
Sound the trumpets. The world's most famous Christmas Tree has been chosen to light up Rockefeller Center this holiday season.
Travel to Rockefeller Center
The tree will make its way to Rockefeller Center in New York City with a special escort on November 11, where it'll be wrapped in more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-saving LED lights and crowned with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.
Read More: Christmas Miracle! Rockefeller Tree Goes From Sad to Spectacular
Live Tree Lighting
The official tree lighting will take place during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on NBC on November 29 at 8 PM. Kelly Clarkson will host the annual event.
To celebrate the Christmas Tree’s arrival, Rockefeller Center invites guests of all ages to enjoy a day filled with live music and kid-friendly activities.
Tree to Housing
After the holidays are over, the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is milled into lumber and sent to Habitat for Humanity where it's used for affordable housing.
Read More: Where Does Rockefeller Tree Go After Christmas
Vestal, New York Tree
This year’s tree was chosen from a home in Vestal, New York. The 80-year-old Norway Spruce stands 80 feet tall and weighs about 12 tons.
See the Tree in Person
You can see the 91st Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in person. It'll be on display between West 49th and 50th Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues and will be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day.
10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams