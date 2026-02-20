Rochester Native Brings Home Olympic Gold

It was a hometown dream come true this week at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

Hailey Winn, a Rochester native, helped Team USA women’s hockey defeat Team Canada 2-1 in overtime, capturing gold and sending fans back home into a celebratory frenzy.

Overtime Heroics and Hometown Pride

The game-tying goal in regulation and the clutch overtime plays had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Watch parties in Rochester and Fairport erupted as the Americans sealed the win.

Other New York Athletes Shining in Milan

Winn wasn’t the only Empire State athlete making waves:

Aerin Frankel from Westchester dazzled in goal, helping preserve the gold medal win.

from Westchester dazzled in goal, helping preserve the gold medal win.

– Getzville / Buffalo, forward, Gold Rory Guilday – Chappaqua (Cornell alumna), defense, Gold

Rochester Celebrates Its Own

For Rochester, seeing one of their own lift an Olympic gold medal — and in overtime against Canada no less — is a story that will be remembered for years.

Hailey Winn has not only made her city proud but has etched her name in Olympic history.

NY Athletes Still in Medal Contention

Christopher Lillis (Freestyle Skiing - Aerials): A Rochester native and 2022 gold medalist. He is scheduled to compete in the Men's Aerials Qualifications on February 20, with the finals to follow.

Charlie McAvoy (Men's Ice Hockey): The Long Beach native is a key defenseman for Team USA. The men's tournament enters the semi-final round on February 20.

Kamryn Lute (Short Track Speed Skating): A Manhattan native competing in the Women's 1500m, which holds quarter-final heats on February 20