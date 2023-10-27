Young CNY Firefighter Already Knows True Definition of Hard Work & Helping Others

Age is just a number. A Central New York man is running his own business, working full-time for the town of Paris, and helping protect his community as a volunteer firefighter. At the age of 24. He's our First Responder of the week.

Meet Rob Evans

Rob Evans may only be 24 years old but he's got firefighting and a good work ethic in his blood.

Rob is a volunteer firefighter at Clayfire Fire Department who graduated from Onondaga Community College with a degree in Fire Protection Technology four years ago.

Fighting Fires & Planning Parties

When Rob isn't fighting fires, the down-to-earth guy works full-time for the Town of Paris. If that's not enough, Rob is also a business owner, running Evans Events Party Rentals.

Whether planning parties, fighting fires or shoveling out fire hydrants during the winter, Kylie Sisson, who nominated Rob for First Responder Friday, says he's always there.

He is always willing to help out family, friends and even strangers at any time.

Credit - Clayville Fire Dept/Facebook Credit - Clayville Fire Dept/Facebook loading...

100 Call Club

Rob became a member of the 100 Call Club and was honored during a banquet earlier this year, the first in-person reception for the department since COVID. Congratulation Rob. Thank you for all you do for your community. It's appreciated.

Credit - Clayville Fire Dept/Facebook Credit - Clayville Fire Dept/Facebook loading...

